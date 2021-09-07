Afghan universities deserted as Taliban impose new rules

Afghan school girls 

Afghan school girls walk in a street in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Universities in Kabul were almost empty on the first day of the Afghan school year, as professors and students wrestled with the Taliban's restrictive new rules for the classroom.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.