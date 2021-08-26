Afghan girl born on US military jet named Reach, after aircraft's code name

Air Mobility Command

An Afghan woman gave birth onboard a US evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
 

Photo credit: US Air Mobility Command

By  AFP

An Afghan girl born aboard a US military plane as her family was fleeing Taliban rule was named Reach after the aircraft's code name, US military officials said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.