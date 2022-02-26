About Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's pick as first Black woman on Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The announcement is a chance for Biden to show the Black voters who rescued his floundering 2020 primary campaign that he can deliver for them following the recent defeat of voting rights legislation.
  • Black Americans are among Biden's strongest supporters, with two-thirds approving of his job performance, according to a CBS poll released last week.
  • His popularity among the key demographic however declined over the months following his inauguration and he has not recovered the lost ground.

Ketanji Brown Jackson does not have the background typical of US Supreme Court judges.
And not just because she's an African-American woman.

