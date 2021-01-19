Magnitude-6.4 quake hits Argentina: USGS

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires on January 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Emiliano Lasalvia | AFP

By  AFP

Buenos Aires

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Argentina on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The quake struck at 11:45 pm local time (02:45 GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the USGS.

The epicenter was near the town of Pocito, in San Juan province, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Buenos Aires and near the border with Chile, it added.

Some towns in San Juan were temporarily without power due to the tremor.

The quake was also felt in the provinces of Mendoza, Cordoba, Santa Fe, La Rioja and Buenos Aires.

