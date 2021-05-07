25 killed in police raid on Rio slum

Rio's Civil Police officers are seen during a police operation against drug traffickers at the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on May 06, 2021.

A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Brazilian favela Thursday left 25 people dead, turning the impoverished Rio de Janeiro neighborhood into a battlefield and drawing condemnation from rights groups.

