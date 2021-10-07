20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake rattles Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed after the quake struck the country's Balochistan province, officials say.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, with rescuers trying to reach coal miners reportedly trapped underground.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.