2-year-old Texas boy accidentally kills self with relative's gun

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A two-year-old died in Texas after shooting himself with a gun he found in a family member's backpack, officials said, the latest in a string of similar accidents by US children which have become tragically ordinary.

