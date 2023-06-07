2 dead, 5 injured in US school graduation shooting

Two people were killed and five injured Tuesday during a shooting near a high school graduation in the US state of Virginia, police said, the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings plaguing the country.

The shooting took place around 5pm outside a theater in the state capital of Richmond, where students from a local high school were celebrating their graduation, Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards told reporters.

The deceased included an 18-year-old graduate and a 36-year-old man, he added.

Of the five injured, one remained in critical condition.

"People scattered, it was very chaotic at the scene," Edwards said.

A nineteen-year-old suspect fled the scene, but was soon arrested and is to be charged with second-degree murder, Edwards said.

The official did not name a possible motive for the crime, but said the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Several handguns were recovered from the scene.