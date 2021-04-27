10 years after death, Osama Bin Laden still mobilises jihadists

Osama

Supporters of hardline pro-Taliban party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Nazaryati shout anti-US slogans during a protest in Quetta after the killing of Osama Bin Laden by US Special Forces.

Photo credit: File | Banaras Khan | AFP

By  AFP

A decade after he was hunted down and killed in Pakistan by US special forces, Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden retains the capacity to mobilise extremists even in a polarised jihadist scene that has radically changed in the last years.

