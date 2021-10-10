US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship information

The Virginia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit

In this file photo taken on November 26, 2009 The Virginia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit New Mexico (SSN 779) undergoes Bravo sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean. A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

 Washington

