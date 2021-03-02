Trump, Melania quietly received Covid vaccine before leaving White House

Donald Melania Trump

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an advisor to the former president said on Monday.

