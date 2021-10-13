'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest-ever launch hit

Participants take part in an event where they play the games of Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" at the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, on October 12, 2021.

By  AFP

Dystopian South Korean drama "Squid Game" has become Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service said Tuesday.

