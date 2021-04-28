'Scapegoat': The lonely life of doctor who helped pinpoint Osama bin Laden

Shakeel Afridi

Pakistani surgeon Shakeel Afridi, who was working for the CIA to help find Osama bin Laden.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.