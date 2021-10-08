Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Maria Ressa

Maria Ressa, posing during a photo session in Paris. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

Manila,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.