Peruvian family dog turns out to be a fox

An Andean fox named Run Run, at a local zoo following his capture in Lima, on November 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

An escaped fox, whose owners thought it was a dog, has been caught and sent to a zoo after terrorising a Lima neighborhood, Peruvian authorities said Tuesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.