'Joints for jabs': free marijuana for vaccinated New Yorkers

Marijuana

Marijuana activists hand out free joints to vaccinated New Yorkers on April 20, 2021.

Photo credit: AfP

By  AFP

New Yorkers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 were able to get an unlikely freebie Tuesday: a marijuana joint.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.