Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

People inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 27, 2024. Photo credit: Reuters

The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," the Israeli military said in a post on X on Saturday.