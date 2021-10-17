Former US president Bill Clinton leaves hospital

Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives to attend a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris on September 30, 2019. Former US President Bill Clinton has been discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center . 

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

Los Angeles

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.