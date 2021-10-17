Former US president Bill Clinton leaves hospital
Los Angeles
Former US president Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital Sunday after spending five nights in treatment for an infection.
Clinton, 75, "was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today," according to a statement by UC Irvine Health doctor Alpesh Amin released by a Clinton spokesman.
"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Amin added.