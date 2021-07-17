Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

floods

This aerial view taken in Valkenburg on July 16, 2021, shows the flooded area around the Meuse.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 128 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage on Friday.

