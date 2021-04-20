'Britcoin?': UK looks into digital currency

The use of cash has fallen during the coronavirus pandemic as people try to avoid contact.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Britain is looking into the possibility of creating a digital currency that households and businesses could use instead of cash -- an initiative the finance minister dubbed "Britcoin".

