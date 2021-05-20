Australian 'killed intruder and lived with body for 15 years'

Bruce Roberts shot intruder Shane Snellman during an attempted home robbery in 2002 and kept the body in his house for over 15 years. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

An Australian hoarder killed a burglar and kept the corpse for 15 years, using more than 70 air fresheners to mask the smell, local media reported Thursday.

