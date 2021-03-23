10 killed in US supermarket mass shooting

Colorado shooting

Police officers secure the perimeter of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 after reports of an active shooter.

Photo credit: Jason Connolly | AFP

By  AFP

At least 10 people were shot dead by a gunman at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado, police said Monday.

