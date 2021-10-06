After 30 years’ search, world gets first ever malaria vaccine

Malaria vaccine

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  Leon Lidigu  &  Hellen Shikanda

The incredible work by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and contribution by children in Kericho, Kisumu and Kilifi has finally paid off, giving the world its first ever malaria vaccine.

