Working from home has helped me know my dad

With the coming of the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees have had to adjust to working from home, taking on the hard task of acting as teacher and caretaker to their children.

My father set up his make-shift office in my bedroom after the advisory by the Health ministry on measures needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Before, he used to leave the house early in the morning and return late in the night. Our interaction was limited to short car rides to church on Sundays.

Last year during our long stay at home learning virtually, we used to jostle for internet connectivity before he engaged a reliable service provider.

It was my first time seeing my dad working. I had visited his work place a few times, only to tour the compound and play games as he attended meetings.

At home, I got to know what exactly he does. I also got to have a view of what happens in the boardrooms, the negotiations and the big decision-making.

Sometimes when he had virtual meetings, I would rest on my bed listening in.

My dad talks a lot in these meetings, something I did not see before. He laughs hard too. Rarely do I see him showing these characteristics in our family meetings.

I am always looking forward to doing my homework because help is a desk a way.

Assignments guidance

I get a lot of guidance in mathematics and other assignments in the Competency Based Curriculum that demands the input from parents and guardians.

My dad does my printing and photocopying, all from my bedroom, now his office. I have learnt to share space and get organised.

My teachers are also seeing more signatures on my school diary. Before it was my mother who did the signing and homework.

Every evening when I get back from school, there is always a near-clash at my bedroom door.

As I enter to offload my heavy school bag, my mother rushes in to help my dad with his virtual meetings and the house help to serve the five o’clock tea.

Sometimes I wonder if Mickey, my giant agricultural project scare-crow at the corner, gets concerned about this increase in human activity.





Denzel, 11, is a Grade 5 pupil at St Jude Catholic Primary School-Donholm.