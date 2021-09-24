Working from home has helped me know my dad

A father talks with his son.

A father talks with his son.

Photo credit: File

By  Denzel Kemonde

With the coming of the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees have had to adjust to working from home, taking on the hard task of acting as teacher and caretaker to their children.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.