Women in Nyanza, Coast, Western to get Sh1bn funding to boost fisheries

Women in 11 counties in Coast, Nyanza and Western are set to benefit significantly from Sh1 billion in funding through an initiative to boost the fisheries sector.

The counties to benefit are Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Busia and Migori.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative dubbed “Investing in Women in the Blue Economy in Kenya”, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said women comprise 60 per cent of the labour force in the fisheries sector, in addition to roles in production, processing and trade within the blue economy.

"Women have historically played a crucial and often overlooked role in Kenya's small-scale fisheries sector. Their contributions span various aspects including processing, marketing and the provision of support services. Despite their significant involvement, their work has been undervalued, resulting in systemic gender inequalities and barriers to their full economic participation," said Mr Mvurya.

He stressed the importance of recognising and celebrating their efforts, while working to address systemic challenges that hinder their advancement.

Also Read: Court battle dims hope for revival of stalled Kakamega fish plant

"Some communities believe that the presence of women brings bad luck to fishing and reduces the catch, so they are banned from boarding boats. As a result, women become dependent on fishermen and middlemen, making them vulnerable to exploitation and unfair market competition. But by giving these women access to training, credit and technology, we can empower them and improve their fishing skills," said Mr Mvurya.

The CS noted that the ever-evolving technological landscape has created a surge in demand for skilled professionals in blue economy sectors.

“By encouraging women to pursue careers in marine science, engineering and research, we can bridge the gender gap and ensure their meaningful participation,”said Mr Mvurya.

However, Mr Mvurya cautioned, there remains a significant barrier to women's full participation in the blue economy, including access to financing and discriminatory lending practices.

In many cases, women entrepreneurs lack the necessary collateral to obtain credit and are therefore excluded from basic financial services.

This limits their ability to invest in their businesses, purchase fishing equipment and expand their operations,” he said.

“By breaking down the barriers that have prevented women’s full participation, we can harness their talents and contributions to spur innovation and drive positive change in the sector,” Mr Mvurya said.

Also Read: Kisii residents embrace fish farming in productive ways of countering diminishing land

Mr Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya, emphasised the importance of stakeholder partnerships to promote women's investment in the blue economy.

Mr Thornley stressed the need to address the barriers women face in the blue economy. He said that, by removing these barriers, women can fully participate and make a significant impact in the sector.

"We must recognise that women are an untapped resource with immense capacity to transform the livelihoods of the communities in which they live.”

“Empowering women in the blue economy is not just a matter of social justice; it is a strategic imperative that will accelerate gender equality and drive sustainable economic growth," said Mr Thornley.