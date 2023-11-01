Woman stabbed eight times, husband goes into hiding

When Ms Viona Achieng, 23, was called by her ex-husband to go to his house located in Kariadudu, Baba Ndogo in Nairobi County to pick up their son, she did not know that the man had other ideas of ending her life and going into hiding.

The suspect identified as Mr Nicholas Ouma Ochieng alias Ouna had on October 22, 2023, gone to the home of his ex-wife and picked up their son without the mother's consent before he allegedly started luring her to head to his house and pick him up.

The two had parted ways in August and decided that Mr Achieng would stay with her mother identified as Ms Christine Auma.

Now barely two months later, Mrs Achieng is dead and the husband is on the run.

Police say that the deceased was stabbed numerous times by the suspect and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Hospital in Eastleigh. The body was later taken to the City Mortuary.

Ms Florence Ngesa Odhiambo, the grandmother of the deceased told the Nation that the suspect has been threatening members of the family who are now seeking his immediate arrest for the murder.

“We don’t know why the suspect is yet to be arrested, he is still at large but people do say that he is usually spotted around the estate during the night,” Ms Odhiambo said, adding that he was a frequenter at her sister’s place in Kariobangi, Nairobi County.

The deceased is set to be buried on November 10 at her family home in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Documents seen by the Nation reveal that she was first rushed to the Baba Ndogo Level Three Hospital and doctors recommended that she be referred to another hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said that the deceased had died while being rushed to the facility by a police land cruiser attached to Ruaraka Police Station.

“The deceased who is aged 23 years was attacked by a known person and was rushed to MSF Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The body had visible stab wounds,” the document penned at the Ruaraka Police Station read in part.

Ms Marion Atieno who is the aunt of the deceased said that she witnessed her niece dying as she was being rushed to hospital.

She said that she was in the company of Ms Christine Auma, the mother of the deceased when they received a call from neighbours of the suspect who informed them that she had been stabbed to death.

“We were just in the house when we received a call from neighbours of the suspect who told us that she had been stabbed. We immediately left the house and headed to the hospital where she had been rushed,” Ms Atieno said.

Ms Atieno said that by the time they arrived at the Baba Ndogo Level Three Hospital, they were advised that she be taken to a different facility as they were not in a position to treat her.

A DCI sleuth said Mr Ouma is a suspect in several robbery cases that have taken place within the city.

Already, it has emerged that the suspect who is well known is feared within the slum over his links with crime matters.

“He is a suspect of many robbery activities which have taken place within the city and he is a wanted man,” the DCI sleuth who spoke in confidence told the Nation.

The officer further revealed that the suspect had been using the mobile phone of the deceased to threaten her friends who raised concerns over the matter. He also said that two people had already recorded statements about what transpired.

Starehe Sub-County DCI boss Mr David Cheruiyot yesterday said that the matter was still under investigation and the suspect will be arraigned in court once arrested.

“The matter is still under investigation and actions will be taken once he is arrested,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

He also requested that members of the public should assist the police in giving information that will lead to his arrest.