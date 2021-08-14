Woman pleads guilty to torturing daughter in Dagoretti

A woman on Friday pleaded guilty to charges of subjecting her eight-year- old daughter to cruel punishment. The woman reportedly cut her daughter’s head, scratched her face and injured her hands.

The suspect admitted to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera Law Courts. She was charged with subjecting the child to cruel punishment by beating her up at her house in Waithaka, in Dagoretti – Nairobi.

She had previously been reported to the area chief for denying her child food, an accusation she admitted and pledged to stop during a discussion with the administrator.

The court heard that the minor took cover at her neighbour’s house to avoid her mother's cruelty. The neighbour noticed that she had a cut on the head, swollen hands and bruises on the face.

She sent the girl back to her mother’s house where she was beaten again after being tied to a chair.

The police, who were acting on a tip-off, stormed the suspect’s house at night where they found the minor tied to a chair as the mother slept. They rescued the girl and took her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for treatment.