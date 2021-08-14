Woman pleads guilty to torturing daughter in Dagoretti

Gavel

Photo credit: File

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A woman on Friday pleaded guilty to charges of subjecting her eight-year- old daughter to cruel punishment. The woman reportedly cut her daughter’s head, scratched her face and injured her hands.

