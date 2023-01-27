Woman ordered to pay fiancé Sh400,000 for breaking marriage promise

A Ugandan Court has ordered a woman to pay her former fiancé more than Sh400, 000 as compensation for breach of the promise to marry the latter.

Court records show that Richard Tumwine and Fortunate Kyarikunda, both teachers started their love relationship in 2015 and that the duo later entered a promise to marry agreement in 2018.

The court also heard that Tumwine, a teacher at Kiringa Primary School, financially supported Kyarikunda- including sponsoring her for a diploma in law at the Law Development Center (LDC) where he spent more than Sh313, 695.

Kanungu Grade One Magistrate Asanasio Mukobi held that since the promise to marry was not fulfilled by Kyarikunda to the detriment of Tumwine, then he is entitled to re-imbursement of his Sh313, 695 spent on her.

Mr Mukobi also ordered Kyarikunda to pay Sh33,770 to Tumwine as general damages for inconveniences and psychological anguish suffered.

The magistrate further ruled that Kyarikunda pays legal costs incurred by Tumwine in prosecution of his case.

“I note, from the exhibit, several mobile money transfer transactions from the plaintiff’s cell phone in names of Richard Tumwine to the defendant’s cell phone in names of Fortunate Kyarikunda,” the magistrate observed.

The magistrate added: “From the exhibit, it is indicated as a budget for introduction for Fortunate Kyarikunda’s parents' home and several items worth Sh166, 895 are indicated on the list and the comments of the defendant appreciating the budget and requesting for more financial support to enable her go to Rubanda is clearly indicated.”

At hearing of the case, Tumwine told court that the introduction ceremony was slated for February 2022, but it did not take place with no justifiable reason given.

The court heard that Kyarikunda came up with an excuse that her parents have stated that their daughter should not get married to an older man referring to Tumwine.

But the court held: “This is equally unreasonable, a misrepresentation and a fraud. In any case, the defendant had all the opportunity to reject the plaintiff’s love requests at the earliest point possible and avoid interfering with his financial obligations.”

The court observed that the two people were engaged in a love relationship and that from the exhibits presented, arrangements for an introduction ceremony were made.