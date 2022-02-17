Woman jailed for life, fined Sh20m for trafficking Sh7m drugs 

The convict was given 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • The prosecution asked the court hand the convict the maximum penalty.
  • In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, saying she was a single mother.

A Nairobi court has jailed a drug trafficker for life. In addition, Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku imposed a Sh20 million fine on Anne Achieng Anyanga, who was convicted of trafficking 854.3 grams of methamphetamine, a psychotropic drug the magistrate described as a great menace to families and destroyer of the web of society. 

