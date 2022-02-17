Woman jailed for life, fined Sh20m for trafficking Sh7m drugs 

A Nairobi court has jailed a drug trafficker for life. In addition, Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku imposed a Sh20 million fine on Anne Achieng Anyanga, who was convicted of trafficking 854.3 grams of methamphetamine, a psychotropic drug the magistrate described as a great menace to families and destroyer of the web of society.

Ms Achieng was arrested in 2016 while ferrying the drugs with a street value of Sh6,843,000 in a vehicle with foreign registration numbers.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda asked the court to treat the convict as a first offender but hand down the maximum penalty due to the gravity of the charge and the damage the drugs might have caused to the society.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, saying she was a single mother.

"I have considered the mitigation and the value of the drugs in question. I hereby order the accused to pay a fine of Sh20,593,200 million in addition to serving a life sentence," ruled Ms Mutuku.

Watertight evidence

The court heard that the narcotics were being transported in a vehicle belonging to the Modern Coast Bus Company which had a customised Ugandan registration number.

Achieng was arrested in Naivasha in Nakuru County alongside another woman, Elizabeth Akinyi Mboga.

The two were then charged with drug trafficking on August 19, 2016, but Ms Mboga was later acquitted.

The magistrate said the evidence adduced by the prosecution was consistent and watertight and thus “the case was proved beyond reasonable doubt”.

“I thus proceed to convict the accused as charged,” ruled Ms Mutuku.

Narcotic drug

The prosecution told the court that a Modern Coast Bus driver had testified that he was driving the bus from Uganda to Kenya from 9am and that it was stopped by police officers in Naivasha.

The police ordered that the vehicle be driven to Naivasha police station, where all the passengers were ordered to disembark with their luggage.

The driver added that Achieng was arrested and the police informed the other passengers that she was in possession of narcotics.

The court heard that the drugs were contained in a brown carton, which had a black polythene bag and 53 plastic brushes. The officers then discovered that the brushes had a hollow part where a brown substance had been concealed.