Woman gives birth on Madaraka Express train

A woman who was travelling on the Madaraka Express train gave birth.

The train from Nairobi to Mombasa was approaching the coastal city when the woman went into labour and required medical assistance.

Staff on board the train located a doctor and a nurse who went to the woman’s assistance.

"We were blessed to have Dr Indanyenyi Luseso onboard who performed the delivery, assisted by Ms Fauziya Lugogo, a nurse at the Kenyatta National Hospital and our Madaraka Express passenger attendant Mary Nyiha," Kenya Railways said on Twitter.

The mother and baby were taken to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital for further medical assistance.