Woman arraigned for defrauding Kuppet boss Sh3.8m

A woman has been charged with defrauding the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General Akelo Misori Sh3.8 million.

Ms Eunice Nduku Musembi faced two counts of conspiring to defraud Mr. Misori- the CEO of Misori Japuonj Foundation Sh6.2 million.

In the second count, she is accused of obtaining Sh3.8 million by falsely pretending that she was in a position to secure external funding for the foundation.

She denied the charges before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, who freed her on Sh500,000 cash bail, until November 6, 2023, for further directions.

The court heard that she allegedly committed the offense on diverse dates between July 1 and September 9, 2023.

In pleading for lenient bond terms, defense lawyer Anita Masaki urged the magistrate to free the suspect saying “she has an eight-month-old baby whom is still breast-feeding.”

“I urge this court to free the suspect on bond to take care of her baby who is still suckling,” Ms Masaki told the magistrate.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail plea.

“I have no instructions to oppose the release of the suspect on bond,” a State prosecutor stated.

Meanwhile, three traders have been charged with defrauding a city businessman Sh2.6 million in a fake gold deal.

Kevin Mwachi Mahila, Morgan Asengi Mahila and Mohamed Hassan Mohamed were accused of defrauding Abdi Edin Mohammed Sh2.6 million by falsely pretending they were in a position to sell him pure gold.

Mr Mwachi, Mr Asengi and Mr Hassan denied that on April 29, 2023, using fraudulent tricks, they displayed and handed over a wrapped black envelope purporting it was packed with genuine gold nuggets to the complainant.

Lawyer Samson Nyaberi for the complainant, urged the court to deny the suspects bond saying they had absconded since May, until recently when they were arrested.

Mr Nyaberi said the suspects reside in Busia and once freed they will disappear into Uganda.

Mr Shikwe remanded the suspects until October 26, 2023, when he will rule on their bail application.