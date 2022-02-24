Witness testifies on last moments of Kelvin Omwenga's life

A witness yesterday narrated in court how businessman Kelvin Omwenga died after a party in his house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Testifying before Milimani Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, John Mwangi recalled the last moments with Omwenga.

On August 20, 2020, he said, Omwenga had hosted a party and invited friends for a drink and dinner.

At around 11pm, Omwenga’s bodyguard Robert Bodo wanted to leave for the day.

"Kelvin and Bodo moved to the (former’s) bedroom and after a short while I heard a loud bang," Mr Mwangi testified.

Omwenga’s brother Wycliffe dashed to the bedroom and found Mr Bodo holding a gun and his brother lying on the floor with blood oozing from his chest.

Mr Mwangi said Mr Wycliffe came back to the sitting room and told the guests that Mr Bodo had shot his brother. Mr Mwangi and five other guests rushed towards the bedroom and met Mr Bodo in the corridor shouting that Omwenga had shot himself.

“We entered the bedroom and found Kelvin lying on the floor,” Mr Mwangi recounted.

The court heard that Mr Mwangi and his friends rushed Kelvin to Nairobi Women's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Mwangi told the magistrate that Mr Bodo did not accompany them to the hospital but he joined them at the Kilimani Police Station where they went to report the incident.

In the case, Mr Bodo is charged alongside businessman Chris Obure with misusing a firearm.

The two also face charges in the High Court that they killed Omwenga.