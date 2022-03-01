Witness: I was offered Sh500,000 to stop assisting ICC investigators

lawyer Paul Gicheru at the ICC

Lawyer Paul Gicheru follows proceedings at the start of his trial at the ICC. His defence on February 22, 2022  poked holes in claims by a prosecution witness at the ICC that he received Sh2m to withdraw from a case against DP William Ruto.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto ‘wanted no stone left un-turned’ in the witness interference scheme that led to termination of his trial for the alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a potential witness in the case said yesterday.

