Witness: I was offered Sh500,000 to stop assisting ICC investigators

Deputy President William Ruto ‘wanted no stone left un-turned’ in the witness interference scheme that led to termination of his trial for the alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a potential witness in the case said yesterday.

Mr P-0274, who is the fourth witness in the trial of lawyer Paul Gicheru for allegedly influencing witnesses through bribes, also narrated to court how he was traumatized by the ICC investigators by being relocated to various places of residence for protection in a foreign country and disruption of his children's education.

He testified that he was offered Sh500,000 by lawyer Gicheru to stop assisting the ICC investigators and recant evidence against Dr Ruto for the skirmishes that occurred after the 2007 presidential election results.

"Gicheru said this is how we do it. By saying 'we' he was referring to mkubwa (boss). I understood it to be Ruto. Mr Gicheru explained that he and others were giving witnesses money to stop assisting the ICC, and that they needed to reach everyone involved in this case since ‘the boss’, 'wanted no stone left un-turned’," said the witness.

He told Trial Chamber III judge Maria Samba that he accepted the bribe offer because he wanted to be safe.

However, he testified that issues of his safety did not feature in his conversation with Mr Gicheru although prosecutors had alleged that he was intimidated and threatened.

Prosecutors had also alleged that in 2011, after the suspects were named in the ICC Kenya situation proceedings, P-0274 received a letter threatening him.

After the 2013 elections, in which Dr Ruto was elected Deputy President, P-0274 started to receive threats again, prosecutors told court.

The witness said he was taken to Mr Gicheru's office in 2013 by person named as Person-14. Both the witness and Person-14 were close friends.

"Person-14 introduced me to two other individuals who confirmed that they had been given Sh500,000 each, and were promised another Sh500,000 for not speaking to the ICC," he told court yesterday.

The witness, who was a victim of the post-election violence having lost his house, livelihood, household and commercial assets, said he was promised more money if he showed other witnesses.

He was attacked during the Post Election Violence in 2007 for supporting the PNU.

After the meeting at Mr Gicheru's office he was given Sh10,000 as reimbursement of his transport back home.

But feeling ‘very skeptical about all this’, P-0274 said he reported what had happened to an ICC staff member.

He added that he did stop assisting the ICC and that Dr Ruto at some point wanted to meet him in person.

The Chamber heard that P-0274 switched off his phone and did not go to the meeting again because he was scared.

When he switched his phone back on, he saw that he had received a new threat from another telephone number.

The witness added that, though he was not a witness in the case facing Dr Ruto, he was enrolled in the witness protection program and the investigators took him away from Kenya to a foreign country.

He said he felt abandoned by the ICC as it was hard for him to adopt and cope with life at a foreign country due to language barriers.

His children's education got disrupted as they stopped their studies and he could not travel back to Kenya over fear of his security and that of his family.

"Children were not enrolled to any school and I complained to the investigators. The children were just sitting in the house using computers and watching TV. They could not communicate with other people because of language of that country," he said.