Puzzle of a dead professor, his ex wife and a missing mistress

A university don who was found dead in a city bed-sitter late last year was in the company of a young lady who had just jetted in from Saudi Arabia.

Ms Naomy Morang’a, 25, who had stayed with Prof Zachary Mosoti, 59, for about a week, went missing just after the don’s death in Kamulu area of Nairobi on December 10.

Prof Mosoti taught Management and Human Resource Development at the United States International University, while Ms Morang’a had just returned home after two years in the Gulf, where she worked.

She had told her friends that the don was not willing to release her so she could visit her parents in Kisii.

“He knew that I was planning to travel to Kisii, but he has totally refused to allow me to leave. Yesterday he left and never came back,” Ms Morang’a is heard lamenting on a call to a friend.

She also alleged that Prof Mosoti had informed her that his second wife had withdrawn Sh40,000 from his bank accounts.

Ms Morang’a had also told her friends that she was not planning to go back to Saudi Arabia as the don had promised to build her a home in Ruai and also take her to college.

Search for missing woman

Mr Ezekiel Morang’a, her elder brother, said his sister had informed them that she would be landing on December 4.

“She informed me that she was to jet into the country on a Saturday and the family was prepared to receive her. I had even travelled to Nairobi to receive her at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” he told the Nation.

Documents in our possession, however, show that Ms Morang’a had booked a December 2 flight through Alaklabi Travel and Cargo Agency, which is located at King Faizal street in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines plane departed at 10:15pm local time and arrived at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport an hour later. She then left Jeddah on December 3 at 08:05am and arrived at JKIA at 11:50am.

The brother said that the search for his sister had hit a dead end as no one was speaking about her as almost everyone had concentrated on the death of Prof Mosoti.

He accused the police of laxity, saying that they were not keen to address her sister’s disappearance yet there was enough proof that the two had been living together.

“We have really tried all we can to ensure that we get to know what really transpired but we are still in the dark. The police are not doing enough,” said Mr Morang’a.

Went cold on the case

“Were it not for her friends in Saudi Arabia, who shared details of the phone calls they had, we would be in total darkness. The police have abandoned this case,” he added.

The family reported the matter at Kamulu police station, but there has been little progress on the case. Mr Morang’a lamented that they have never been informed anything about the matter since they reported, which has left the family in distress.

A detective at Ruai police station said it was clear that Prof Mosoti was living with a lady, but they could not tell whether it was Ms Morang’a.

“We found a bottle of mango juice, which Prof Mosoti was not using because he was diabetic. We also found receipts for a pair of stockings that had been bought from a local supermarket,” said the officer.

He, however, said they were unable to tell whether the lady who was in the house was Ms Morang’a, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

The Nation has established that officers went cold on the case despite an earlier indication that they were pursuing the matter as a “marriage gone wrong”.