With climate change, the onus is on all of us to do something

Humans are busy destroying their home, Earth. They are raising global temperatures by burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests as they employ destructive farming methods.

These activities add enormous amounts of greenhouse gases, fuelling global warming.

Climate change across the world has led to more frequent droughts. These have caused wild animals, such as lions and elephants, to wander further in search of water and food.

Lions and other wild animals have come into conflict with humans when they destroy crops or kill livestock in villages near national parks.

Climate change is also affecting the cultures of semi-nomadic tribes in Kenya, such as the Samburu and Turkana. These people keep livestock, such as cattle, goats, sheep and camels.

During the dry season, they take the animals far away from their homesteads in search of pasture and water. Climate change has caused the dry season to begin earlier and last longer than usual, meaning pastoralists are forced to stay away from their homes for longer periods. This makes it harder for the women and children left behind to feed themselves. If climate change continues to endanger wildlife, it could affect the tourism industry.

The Big Five and game park safaris are still a major part of country’s attraction.

Reduced yields of staple crops, such as maize and beans as a result of increase in temperature will damage the local economy.

This could force many people into starvation. The rate at which climate change is affecting all living things globally is alarming and action needs to be taken.

This can be done by limiting the use of fossil fuels and replacing them with renewable and cleaner sources of energy. It would be of a big benefit to the planet if more Kenyans chose to cycle to work rather than driving or boarding matatus and trains.

At home, we need to make more use of solar energy and reduce our reliance on electricity, some of which is generated by burning fossil fuels. Young people can lead campaigns against deforestation and plant trees.