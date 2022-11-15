Wiper party nomination row takes dramatic twist over forgery claims

A dispute of the Wiper Democratic Movement party nomination list has taken a criminal aspect after the party’s secretary general Shakila Abdalla moved to court seeking to stop investigations by police over allegations of forgery.

In a judicial review application, Ms Abdalla wants to block the investigations launched by the police following a complaint filed by Mombasa businessman Abubakar Ahmed Talib at Kilimani Nairobi.

Her intention to stop the probe, over alleged swearing of a fake affidavit, is being opposed by Mr Talib, who claims to be the victim of the alleged forgery.

The gist of the dispute is claim by Mr Talib that he was unlawfully removed as the party nominee to the National Assembly in favour of Mr Lucas Mulinge Wambua using forged documents.

Mr Talib says as a result of the forgery he missed a slot in the National Assembly as the party’s nominee to represent the marginalized groups. Instead he was nominated to the Mombasa County Assembly.

Marginalized groups

In his application to join the suit filed by Ms Abdalla as an interested party, Mr Talib states that the party revised the original list of nominees and his name was unlawfully omitted.

He had been listed as the first nominee to parliament but after the revision his name was replaced with that of Wambua. According to him, although the slot in the National Assembly was for a person from the marginalized groups, Mr Wambua is not from the marginalized category.

Mr Talib says the advertisement allegedly placed by the party on July 15, 2022, was non-existent. He adds that the claims that the revision of the list was okayed by the party’s top decision-making organ are false.

He says Mr Wambua’s nomination is illegal as it was also not approved by the party’s Elections Board. According to him, there is no such resolution that was ever passed by the Board since the Secretary General of the party never executed any minutes of the alleged resolution as she was away at the Coast.

Nomination exercise

“There was no second Wiper Democratic Party list nomination exercise advert on July 15, 2022 for the member of National Assembly as there was no advert placed on the Wiper Democratic Party website or anywhere at all on July 15, 2022,” says Mr Talib in his court papers.

He argues that the advert that Ms Abdalla is allegedly asserting to support the claim that an advert was placed on its website on July 15, was actually placed on the said website on July 28, 2022 the day the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was hearing the dispute.

“There was no nomination exercise at all conducted for Lucas Mulinge Wambua. There being no advert for a “second” nomination exercise on July 15, 2022 there was no basis and to date there is no basis for Mr Wambua’s alleged nomination as a Wiper Democratic Party list nominee for the National Assembly,” he adds.