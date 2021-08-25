Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at DCI offices with his legal team

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices on Wednesday morning over a matter his party said will be disclosed later.

Mr Musyoka arrived at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road accompanied by a several politicians and his lawyers, senators James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo.

“Just arrived at the Director of Criminal Investigations accompanied by my legal team to honour the summons,” said Mr Musyoka on his Twitter page.

Sources at the DCI headquarters have told the Nation that Mr Musyoka went to the block that has offices for senior directors including DCI boss George Kinoti.

Mr Musyoka’s team is set to address the press later Wednesday.