Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at DCI offices with his legal team

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he arrived at the DCI offices accompanied by his legal team and some politicians. 

Photo credit: Twitter

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In January this year, detectives questioned Mr Musyoka over claims that he grabbed government land in Yatta.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices on Wednesday morning over a matter his party said will be disclosed later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.