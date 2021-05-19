Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Winning is an attitude; to wing it in exams, have right mindset

What you need to know:

  • Discipline is actually the most important driver of academic success.
  • Perform group discussions only with people with whom you are sure the engagement will amount to something tangible.

I wrote my Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam at Kiambu High School and, by God’s grace, managed to score an A of 84 points.

