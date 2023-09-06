Win for ‘acting’ civil servants as MPs reject pay Bill

The rejection of a proposed law that sought to deny civil servants who have been holding office in acting capacity for more than six months an acting allowance comes as a huge relief for the temporary officials, after lawmakers described such a law as an unfair labour practice and discrimination.

The National Assembly Labour Committee, in a report on the Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said the move would violate the Constitution and the Employment Act.

"The enactment of this provision would result in unfair labour practices contrary to Article 27 of the Constitution on freedom from discrimination and the right to fair labour practices," the report said.

The MPs pointed to Section 5 of the Employment Act, 2007, which requires an employer to pay employees equal remuneration for work of equal value.

They recommended that the maximum period an officer can serve in acting capacity is 12 months before the position is declared vacant and filled competitively, and anyone serving beyond that period should not be entitled to an acting allowance.

The Bill, sponsored by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, sought to amend Section 34 of the Act to provide for non-payment of acting allowance beyond six months, saying, the acting period is enough for any entity to recruit a suitable candidate for the position.

"The prescribed period of six months should provide the organisation with sufficient time to recruit and substantively fill the position. Failure to comply with this provision will result in the officer not receiving any acting allowances," the Bill reads.

The Bill proposes that a person may be appointed in acting capacity for a period of not less than 30 days but not more than six months.

The MP argued that, since the retirement dates of all civil servants are known to employers, the entity concerned should ensure that there are officers with similar skills to a particular officer who can take over when one retires, rather than making one act in the position for more than six months.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), in its submission to the committee on the proposal, opposed the amendment, pointing out that not all positions to which officers are appointed in acting capacity are available to be filled.

"There are circumstances where substantive holders are legally entitled to be absent for a period in excess of six months and therefore the post cannot be filled," the PSC said.

Such circumstances, it added, include officers on secondment, leave granted to the spouse of a foreign service officer posted abroad, and university staff normally on sabbatical leave for study.

"Different universities have different periods of sabbatical leave. Some have nine months; some have a year. It is not fair for a civil servant to perform the duties of the higher office and not be compensated," the PSC said.

The commission said the primary objective of appointing an officer in acting capacity is not necessarily to earn an allowance but to ensure continuity of service delivery as the absence of the substantive office should not disrupt public service delivery.

Section 37 of the Employment Act No. 11 of 2007 recognises the concept of "appointment of an employee in acting capacity".