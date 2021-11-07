Wilson Sossion rocking Knut boat, teachers' union boss Collins Oyuu says

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Collins Oyuu has blamed his predecessor Wilson Sossion of fueling wrangles in the organisation.

Mr Oyuu accused the team led by Ms Martha Omollo, the leader of Teachers Pressure Group, of being used by Mr Sossion to disrupt the progress of the union.

“If she wants to speak for teachers, let her wait for the next elections to vie for an elective post,” said Mr Oyuu. Mr Sossion and Ms Omollo both denied Mr Oyuu’s accusations.

Mr Oyuu said he will not allow anyone to interfere with Knut’s progress.

“I am currently the legally elected secretary-general and I have been given powers by teachers to negotiate and speak for them, any other person purporting to speak on behalf of teachers should know they are fighting a losing battle,” said Mr Oyuu.

He claimed that despite Mr Sossion bowing out of the June elections, he has continued to use people to disrupt efforts new Knut officials are making to restore the union back to its glory.

“Those teachers led by Martha, are behind Sossion, whatever they read in their press statements is drafted by Sossion. Those are self-seekers and they are going nowhere,” said Mr Oyuu.

He said the Knut leadership is ready to confront anyone being used to bring disharmony in the union. Mr Sossion, however, said he left Knut and should not be involved in their issues.

“Unions have been neutered, thus, an independent pressure group by teachers should work. Mr Oyuu should smell the coffee,” said Mr Sossion.

Ms Omollo said Mr Oyuu is scared and has even sent one of his close friends to ask her to tone down.

“Elections have no number two, there will always be a winner and a loser. I started agitating for teachers issues before elections so how does losing come in?” she said.

Ms Omollo further said, “Sossion is no longer in Knut, why are they still scared of him? They thought Sossion was the union, they are now realising teachers are the owners of the unions.”

Ms Omollo, the spokesperson of the Teachers Pressure Group, together with other officials have for the last three weeks been calling for Knut and Kuppet officials to resign, saying they are not fighting for teachers’ rights.