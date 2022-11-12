Willie Kimani murder: Killer officers to be sentenced next month 

The sentencing of three police officers and a civilian found guilty of killing a lawyer and two other people six years ago has been pushed to December 16 as the judge responsible is away.

This came as one of the accused officers, Stephen Cheburet, complained of ill health and bad prison food.

Cheburet wants the court to direct prison authorities to serve him milk, potatoes and cabbage.

Appearing before High Court judge Daniel Ogembo in Nairobi yesterday, Cheburet said he is only surviving on ugali.

Cheburet was convicted alongside officers Fredrick Leliman and Sylvia Wanjiku as well as police informer Peter Ngugi on July 22.

Justice Jessie Lessit, now a judge of the Court of Appeal, found them guilty of killing rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

The bodies of the three men were found stashed in gunny bags in Ol Donyo Sabuk, Machakos County, on July 1, 2016.

They had been dumped in River Athi and were found more than a week after the men were reported missing.

A fourth police officer, Leonard Mwangi, was acquitted.

The verdict was to be rendered by Justice Lessit yesterday but Justice Ogembo said she was away on official duties.

He allowed a request by the four to file written submissions on the sentencing.

The court said lawyers of Leliman and Cheburet would be allowed to appear before Justice Lessit for oral hearing of their arguments on sentencing before the verdict is read.

Judge Lessit will deliver the sentences after considering the victims’ impact assessment report, the prosecution submissions and mitigation of the guilty four.

Regarding Cheburet’s health, Justice Ogembo ordered that he be presented to the Industrial Area Remand Prison clinical officer for medical checkup.

“If there is any recommendation to be made by the clinical officer he will do so,” Justice Ogembo said.

Justice Lessit said the accused persons had a common intention.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the accused were principal offenders and acted in one common intention to commit the offences as charged,” she said while finding the accused guilty of murder.

The judge added that the evidence on analysis of the officers’ mobile phones and communication gadgets given by the National Police Service locked them at the scene of the killing in Mlolongo.

It also showed their movement when the bodies were dumped in Ol Donyo Sabuk, more than 100 kilometres from Mlolongo.

“The prosecution relied on technological and forensic evidence, confessions and phone call data from Safaricom and Airtel,” the judge said.

“The call sites were captured in the data, handset history, geographical locations and movement.”

Kimani was defending Mwenda who had accused Leliman of shooting him for no apparent reason in 2015.

Justice Lessit, who concluded the case on February 11, 2022 said it was the longest in her career.

Some 72 prosecution and defence witnesses were called.