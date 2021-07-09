William Ruto
William Ruto’s new strategy to beat the ‘system’ 

By  Justus Ochieng'

  • DP Ruto has capitalised on the humiliation to distance himself from the baggage of incumbency.
  • His team is working to replicate opposition candidate Mwai Kibaki’s landslide victory in the 2002 polls.

Deputy President William Ruto is pursuing a five-point strategy that he hopes will stir up a euphoric campaign to beat the ‘system’ and propel him to State House in next year’s elections.

