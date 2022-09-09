William Ruto hails Queen Elizabeth's 'admirable' Commonwealth leadership

President-elect William Ruto has hailed Queen Elizabeth's "admirable" leadership of the Commonwealth, paying tribute to the former monarch following her death aged 96.

"May her memories continue to inspire us. We join the Commonwealth in mourning and offer our condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom," said Dr Ruto, who will become Kenya's fifth president.

"She steered the institution's evolution into a forum for effective multilateral engagement," Ruto said on Twitter, describing the bloc as a testament to the queen's "historic legacy".

I have received news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and I send condolences to the people of the United Kingdom.



The queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth for the past seven decades is admirable. pic.twitter.com/PT3Fv6ws7u — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 8, 2022

Elizabeth, then a princess, was on a visit to Kenya in February 1952 when she received news of her father's death while staying at the Treetops hotel, a remote game-watching lodge in the Aberdare forest.

Kenya, then a British colony, was the first stop on the tour of the Commonwealth she had embarked on with her husband, Prince Philip, in place of her ill father.

It was during their night at the Treetops hotel that Elizabeth would become queen.

The royal visit -- and the legend to go with it -- made Treetops among the most famous hotels in the world.