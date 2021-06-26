William Ntimama's widow, Dorcas Pedelai, dies in hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama’s family following the death of his widow, Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama.

Dorcas died on Friday night at a hospital in Nairobi County, the president’s communications unit, PSCU, said in a statement to newsrooms.

President Kenyatta described Dorcas as a gracious woman who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of the society.

She always built strong bonds of friendship, which ensured harmony and peace in her community, he said.

"It is heart-breaking that we've lost Mama Dorcas. As a nation, we are grateful for her many years of service to Kenya especially in Narok where, with her late husband, they offered leadership and service to the community for many years.”

He added that those who interacted with Dorcas will miss her “maternal demeanour and welcoming smile that made everyone around her comfortable”.

“Losing a parent is never easy. May you find solace in the lovely memories you shared with your dear mother and may she rest in eternal peace,” he told the family.