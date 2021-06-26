William Ntimama's widow, Dorcas Pedelai, dies in hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with Amos Ntimama and his mother Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama at their Nairobi home following the death of fomer Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama’s family following the death of his widow, Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 508 new cases, 539 recoveries

  2. Uhuru appoints panel to pick five TSC commissioners

  3. Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

  4. 3 MSF aid workers killed in Tigray

  5. DP Ruto faults Uhuru on judges appointment

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.