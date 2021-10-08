William Ole Ntimama
William Ntimama children win Sh100m fund battle against in-law Erick Kimani

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Children of former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama have won a legal battle against their brother-in-law over an investment fund worth Sh100 million being managed by Britam Insurance Limited.

