National wildlife census almost coming to an end

Wildlife census

KWS Director General John Waweru speaks during the closing ceremony of the wildlife census at Mpala Research Centre in Laikipia County on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

The government will in the next eight days finalise a three-month national wildlife census that began in May.

