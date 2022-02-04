Gavel

Beatrice Toroitich owned several properties in Nakuru and Nairobi.

Widower disputes Will in fight with trio over his wife’s estate

By  Joseph Openda

  • Man says the three women went behind his back to draw up an illegal Will that his dead wife was not party to.
  • Petitioners claim he had abandoned his wife, who was battling cancer, and was cohabiting with another woman.

After Mr Benjamin Koyier laid his wife Beatrice Toroitich to rest in 2016, he embarked on the legal processes of inheriting her estate.

