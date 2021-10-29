Voter registration
Why young people will not vote next year

By  Mercy Simiyu  &  Josephine Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • Some youths in towns say they cannot travel upcountry to register as voters in next year's General Elections.
  • Then there are those who do not care for politics at all, and would rather spend the day at their businesses.

Young people do not want to register as voters because they are tired of recycled politicians who do not fulfill election promise. They also believe the system is rigged and are frustrated about ethnic mobilisation around politics.  

