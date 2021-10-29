Why young people will not vote next year

Young people do not want to register as voters because they are tired of recycled politicians who do not fulfill election promise. They also believe the system is rigged and are frustrated about ethnic mobilisation around politics.

Those in towns say they cannot travel upcountry to register, while others are convinced their votes don’t count, and yet others cite leaders facing corruption charges as having eroded their belief in good governance.

Then there are those who do not care for politics at all, and would rather spend the day at their businesses than queue to register or vote.

When the voter registration opened on October 4, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had targeted to register six million new voters, a majority of them young voters, but just days to the close of the registration, only 800,000 new voters have been listed.

Geoffrey Gichana, 25, Nakuru

The Mount Kenya University student was hoping to register, but says it is not worth trying.

“I was excited to register this year, but why should I when I know my vote won’t count in the coming elections?”

Ronaldo Wasike, 23, Bungoma

A student at Technical University of Mombasa, he says he will not vote because politicians never honour their election promises.

“I would really like to vote but leaders do not fulfill their promises. Look at the elected leaders, what have they done? I will not be among the people who will enrich these leaders.”

Pauline Owino, 20, Kisumu

The Mount Kenya University student is frustrated by ethnic mobilisation by the same politicians every election year.

“Just because I am from a certain region does not mean that I belong to a particular political party, and the fact that I cannot convince my parents to vote for other people from different political leanings because of their obsession with certain political parties makes me think that it is unfair. Why vote when I know my community will focus on the old leaders?”

Linda Makhapila, 23, Nairobi

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology student lives in the capital city, but is from Bungoma County. She cites the cost of travelling to register at her rural home in Kimilili.

Linda Makhapila, 25, from Bungoma County is a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. Photo credit: Pool

“I cannot travel to my hometown to just go register, unless I have something else to do there. For now, I will stick to school and my hustles, rather than incur the expense of going to register. If there was another option of registering in nearby stations and then go vote upcountry, I would have done it, but that option is not available.”

Emanuel Banda, 25, Taita Taveta

He believes politicians are opportunists who seek to satisfy their personal interests.

“We’ve been taken for fools by these politicians. I cannot register because the same people will win over and over again, so why waste my time,” says the Multimedia University student. “I applaud those who have registered, but for me, I will not do such a thing, I would rather focus on my life.”

Maimuna Mikidadi, 24, Nakuru

“I do not have enough information about the leaders and the exhaustion of queuing for hours to just vote for someone you don’t know is too much,” says Ms Mikidadi, whose home is Baharini constituency.

Maimuna Mikidadi, 24, from Nakuru County is a student at Mount Kenya University. Photo credit: Pool

“Most of the time we don’t know these people, they come from nowhere and that’s why you find there is a lot of corruption happening because we do not have a clue of who these people are.”

James Bett, 22, Bomet

He would wish to vote, but growing up, all he saw on TV were reports about leaders facing corruption charges in courts, which demoralised him.

“I do not believe in the voting system of our country. The leadership we have had has only exploited us, and with no shame. They have announced their candidacy and if I decide to vote, they will still win, so why waste my energy?” says the Technical University of Kenya student.

“Let’s not lie to ourselves, there is no democracy so let me just focus on my photography business. I will even take pictures of the voters,” says Mr Bett.

Stephen Njoroge, 21, Kiambu

He believes the system is rigged and there is no point in voting. The KCA University student further says elected leaders never fulfill promises made during campaigns.

And to him, the choice is about two evils.

Stephen Njoroge, 21, is a student at KCA University. Photo credit: Pool

“It's not a matter of choosing a better leader anymore. In the upcoming elections, we are forced to choose between two evils. All politicians are clouded by corruption and voting is no longer a fair game. We can’t be expected to vote for the same corrupt leaders and hope to change Kenya. It has become an endless loop."

Brian Kiprop, 20, Uasin Gishu

“This coming election is to be my first, but I feel it’s pointless exercising my democratic right because, in my opinion, we are short of good leaders who are selfless and dedicated to bettering our lives.”

Brian Kiprop, 20, from Uasin Gishu County, is a student at KCA University. Photo credit: Pool

Diana Wafula, 24 Nairobi

The Multimedia University student says the system is broken.