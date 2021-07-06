Avoid eating junk food if you want to live long, healthy life

Food is a primal need. We eat so that we can live long and healthy lives. Some people, however, tend to spend a lot of money on junk food, which is unhealthy.

Eating junk food regularly can lead to different disorders. It is often high in calories, fat, cholesterol, sugar and salt but offers zero nutritional value.

Junk food cause chronic ailments such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, and other dangerous conditions. Eating junk food has been linked to the rise of different cancers. Latest research shows that men are predisposed to lung cancer while women have a higher risk of liver and post-menopausal breast cancer.

Stomach pains

Many people nowadays complain of severe stomach pains. This is obviously caused by the kind of food we eat.

Not knowing any better, many people assume that the discomfort is just for a short time.

People who eat a lot of junk food are predisposed to H. pylori. Long-term exposure can cause sores, called ulcers, in the lining of your stomach and lead to stomach cancer in certain cases.

How easy is it to acquire a bag of chips compared to fresh vegetables at your local convenience store? That’s the question we need to take into consideration.

Consuming more organic foods will reduce the risk of developing skin, prostate and colorectal cancer. It is important for people to focus on the risk factors they can control.

Take precautions

You do not have to wait until you’re dying before you can thinks of taking precautions and changing your lifestyle. The reality is that diseases can be prevented by choosing to eat quality food such as vegetables and fruits, healthy fats, whole grains and healthy sources of proteins.

Many Kenyans have been hit hard as the prices of food and cooking gas rise. However, the prices of vegetables are not as high as that of junk foods.

We must change our lifestyles if we are to lead long, healthy and productive lives. Take care of what you eat to avoid costly medical bills. Eating healthy is the only way to protect yourself.





Zamzam Ahmed is a journalism student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.