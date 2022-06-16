Why Uhuru, senior officials wealth will remain hidden

Kenyans will not access information on the wealth of persons holding public office, including the President and his deputy, after fresh amendments to a proposed law on lifestyle audits.

Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji, who sponsored the Lifestyle Audit Bill, now wants the House to delete clause 25 that sought to remove restrictions on Kenyans seeking to access information on the wealth of top State officials, including the President and his deputy.

It required that the self-declared wealth declaration forms be made available to the public through a website or in an unrestricted database hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“That the Bill be amended by deleting clause 25,” Ms Haji said in further amendments that reinstate restrictions under section 30 of the Public Officer Ethics Act of 2003.

The Bill is set to be approved Thursday afternoon before the Senate adjourns indefinitely (sine die) to pave the way for the August 9 General Election.